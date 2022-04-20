PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 1,987,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,853. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.