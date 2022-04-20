PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

