PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

