PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.
PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.