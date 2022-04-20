PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) & G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Critical Review

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PainReform and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PainReform N/A N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics -471.32% -76.03% -54.80%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PainReform and G1 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A G1 Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 462.71%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than PainReform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PainReform and G1 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PainReform N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics $31.48 million 9.48 -$148.35 million ($3.53) -1.98

PainReform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

PainReform has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats PainReform on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PainReform Company Profile (Get Rating)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The company is currently conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and hernia repair. PainReform Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with first line colorectal cancer; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of first line triple negative breast cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with first line bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

