Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

