Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.