Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,100. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Palomar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.