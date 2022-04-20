Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 415,090 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.