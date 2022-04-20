Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 88,873 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,028,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,124,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 729,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

