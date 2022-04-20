Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Paramount Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.91-0.97 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

