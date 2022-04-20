Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$416,366.19. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,096. Insiders sold 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$33.19.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

