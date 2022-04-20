Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

