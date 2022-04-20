Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

