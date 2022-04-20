Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. Paychex has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

