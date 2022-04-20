PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its Q1 guidance at approx $0.87 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

