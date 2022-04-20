PayPoint (LON:PAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.03) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.67) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

PAY opened at GBX 585.75 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £403.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 588.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 637.74. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.65).

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

