PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

