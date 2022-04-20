Peel Hunt Lowers Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Buy

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 670 ($8.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

