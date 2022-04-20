Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

PEGA stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

