Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

