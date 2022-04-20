Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.97.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

