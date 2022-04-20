Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on May 13th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.
Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.50.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.
About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Further Reading
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.