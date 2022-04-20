Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on May 13th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.34.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

