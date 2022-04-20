PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PFLT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

