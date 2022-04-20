PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

