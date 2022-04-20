PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of PFSI traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,415. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 645.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

