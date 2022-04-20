Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,919,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

