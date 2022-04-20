Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

