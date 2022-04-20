Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
