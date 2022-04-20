Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 8,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,428. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
