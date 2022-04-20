Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 8,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,428. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

