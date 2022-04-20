PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PRT opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,857,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,950,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.