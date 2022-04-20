Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

