PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

PG&E stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 119,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,624,818. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PG&E by 2,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $103,904,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,803,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

