PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Shares of PFX stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 55.30%. On average, analysts expect that PhenixFIN will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $180,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.