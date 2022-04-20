Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($10.15) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.