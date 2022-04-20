PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

