Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

