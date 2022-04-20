Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $1.97-$2.07 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.970-$2.070 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,668.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

