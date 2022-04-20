Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 217.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $12,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

