Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to post $354.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

