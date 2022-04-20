Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

