Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

