Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNW. Argus boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. 2,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.