Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

PINS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

