Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

