Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
