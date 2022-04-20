Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,503 shares during the period.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.