Piper Sandler Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Neutral

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

