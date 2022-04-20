Piper Sandler Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Neutral

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ACC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.
Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
