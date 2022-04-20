PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PJT opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

