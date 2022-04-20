Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

PAA stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 435,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

