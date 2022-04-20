PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,100 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $60,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 284,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 259,900 shares of company stock worth $1,164,224.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

