PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 9,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $63.04.
In other PLBY Group news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLBY Group by 967.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,640,000.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
