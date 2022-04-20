PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 9,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLBY Group by 967.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,640,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

